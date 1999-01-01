1999 GMC Savana 3500
For Sale in Franklin, NC
I have a 1999 GMC Savana 3500 8 passenger van for sale. With the 454 engine and 1 ton suspension options, this thing will tow the moon. The air conditioning has been completely replaced and will freeze you out, front and rear. Tires have 75% tread. Brand new Delphi fuel pump. Interior is extremely clean with no rips or tears in the power seats or carpet. There is an in dash DVD CD Bluetooth USB auxiliary receiver. The speakers sound good too. Front and rear class III receiver hitches as well as a trailer brake controller. I am selling this because I would like something smaller. Thank you for reading my listing. I look forward to hearing from you. $6,000