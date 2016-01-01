2016 Ford Transit Cargo 130 WB Low Roof Cargo
Ken Wilson Ford
For Sale in Canton, NC
For Sale in Canton, NC
Treat yourself to this 2016 Ford Transit Cargo 130 WB Low Roof Cargo, which features braking assist, hill start assist, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, and digital display. It has a 3.7 liter 6 Cylinder engine. The previous owner bought this cargo van brand new! The exterior is a classic white. Looking for a new ride? Call today to see your options. Air Conditioning, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear View Monitor In Mirror, Airbags - Front - Dual, Airbags - Front - Side, Airbags - Passenger - Deactivation Switch, Impact Sensor Post-Collision Safety System, Audio Auxiliary Input: Jack, Doors Side Door Type: Passenger-Side Hinged Swing-Out, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Exterior Mirrors Power, Front Seatbelts: 3-Point, One-Touch Windows: 1, Seatbelts Seatbelt Pretensioners: Front, Seatbelts Seatbelt Warning Sensor: Driver And Passenger, Suspension Stabilizer Bar(s): Front, Armrests - Drivers Seat, Audio - Antenna: Mast, Auto-Lock, Body Side Moldings Black, Braking Assist, Braking assist hill start assist, Capless Fuel Filler System, Cargo Area Light, Center Console Front Console With Storage, Digital Odometer, Doors Rear Door Type: Barn, Driver Seat Manual Adjustments: 2, Driver Seat Manual Adjustments: Recline, Exterior Mirrors Manual Folding, Front 12V Power Outlet(s), Front Headrests Adjustable, Front Suspension Classification: Independent, Front Suspension Type: Macpherson Struts, Headlights Halogen, Inside Rearview Mirror Manual Day/Night, Number Of Front Headrests 2, Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 2, Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: Recline, Power Brakes, Reading Lights Front, Rear Step Bumper, Seats Front Seat Type: Bucket, Sun Visors, Warnings And Reminders Low Fuel Level, Windows Front Wipers: Variable Intermittent - Our Dealership has built a reputation on providing courteous, honest service. Our customers appreciate the way we do business, and we know you will too. We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers. We are committed to serving our friends and customers and look forward to hearing from you. Thanks and have a great day! - A/C, PW, PL, Mileage: 19,872 mi CONTACT
800-532-4631