1997 Nissan Pickup
Integrity Auto Sales
For Sale in Easley, SC
1997 Nissan Pickup extended cab 2.4 fuel injected four cylinder and automatic transmission with overdrive gets good mpg! has cold a/c and hot heat,radio,alloy wheels,sliding rear window,rear jump seats,bed liner,etc! I have throughly inspected and serviced this pickup including; new irideum sparkplugs,new wires and cap and rotor,new air and fuel filters,new hoses and belts,new front and rear brakes,new timing chain and oil pump,transmission service,rear end service,radiator flush,new alternator,new water pump,fresh oil change and wipers,new shocks all the way around and four wheel alignment,the battery and tires were replaced 5k miles ago! Like I said fully serviced! This truck is ready to go! Integrity auto sales is located @ 422 west main street easley sc 29640 We are open mon-sat 8am-5pm and Sunday after church by appt.only! My name is Steven Iffland and my number is 864-202-5750 NO texts! NO late calls! Please! Price is $3,000.00 NO HIDDEN FEES/CHARGES! Even includes a 45 day temp.tag! Out of state sales are $3,000 OUT THE DOOR!! Southcarolina residents ONLY have a 5% ($150) sales tax also! We accept trade ins,and buy cars in any condition! We accept cash,personal checks,most credit/debit cards! no payments! If needed my email is integrityas@bellsouth.net I RARELY EVER CHECK IT!! So calling is best! Check out our website for all inventory!
integrityautosalesofeasley.com
Thank you for your time!
Steven Iffland
PS MILES ARE 297k AND GOING STRONG! $2,999
