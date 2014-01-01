2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT
Ken Wilson Ford
For Sale in Canton, NC
For a smoother ride, opt for this 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT with remote starter, braking assist, dual climate control, hill start assist, stability control, traction control, a MP3 player, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, and side air bag system. It comes with a 5.3 liter 8 Cylinder engine. With an unbeatable 5-star crash test rating, this crew cab 4x4 puts safety first. Driving has never been easier with remote starter. Want to find out more? Schedule a test drive today! Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Four Wheel Drive, Rear View Monitor In Mirror, Airbags - Front - Dual, Airbags - Front - Side, Airbags - Passenger - Occupant Sensing Deactivation, Adjustable Pedals Power, Audio Auxiliary Input: Jack, Audio Auxiliary Input: Memory Card Slot, Audio Auxiliary Input: MP3, Audio Auxiliary Input: USB, Child Seat Anchors, Daytime Running Lights, Memorized Settings Includes Driver Seat, Memorized Settings Number Of Drivers: 2, Passenger Seat Power Adjustments: 10, Passenger Seat Power Adjustments: Recline, Pickup Bed Type Wideside, Seats Leather-Trimmed Upholstery, Towing And Hauling Trailer Hitch, Towing And Hauling Trailer Wiring: 4-Pin, Towing And Hauling Trailer Wiring: 7-Pin, Driver Seat Heated, Driver Seat Power Adjustments: 10, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Exterior Entry Lights Puddle Lamps, Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Auto-Dimming, Exterior Mirrors Heated, Exterior Mirrors Integrated Turn Signals, Exterior Mirrors Power, Exterior Mirrors Power Folding, Front Seatbelts: 3-Point, Headlights Auto On/Off, Inside Rearview Mirror Auto-Dimming, One-Touch Windows: 4, Passenger Seat Heated, Remote Engine Start, Seatbelts Seatbelt Warning Sensor: Driver And Passenger, Seatbelts Second Row 3-Point, Tailgate EZ-Lift, Tailgate Protection Cap, Towing And Hauling Tow Hooks: Front, Adjustable Rear Headrests, Armrests - Front Center, Audio - Antenna: Diversity, Audio - Antenna: Mast, Body Side Moldings Chrome, Braking Assist, Braking assist hill start assist, Cargo Bed Light, Driver Information System, Driver Seat Adjustable Lumbar Support: Power, Driver Seat Power Adjustments: Recline, Drivetrain Locking Differential: Rear, Engine Oil Cooler, Exterior Mirrors Spotter Mirror, Floor Mat Material Vinyl/rubber, Floor Material Carpet, Front Headrests Adjustable, Front Suspension Classification: Independent, Front Suspension Type: Strut, Headlights Halogen, Mirror Color Chrome, Number Of Front Headrests 2, Number Of Rear Headrests 2, Passenger Seat Adjustable Lumbar Support: Power, Power Outlet(s) 115V, Reading Lights Front, Rear Bumper Color Chrome, Rear Seats 60-40 Split Bench, Rear Seats Folds Up, Rear Step Bumper, Seats Front Seat Type: 40-20-40 Split Bench, Trip Odometer, Vanity Mirrors Dual Illuminating, Warnings And Reminders Lamp Failure Low Fuel Engine Oil Coolant, Windows Front Wipers: Intermittent, Windows Lockout Button Daytime Running Lights - A/C, PW, PL, Cruise, Mileage: 26,214 mi
800-532-4631