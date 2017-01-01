2017 Ford F-150 XLT
Ken Wilson Ford
For Sale in Canton, NC
For Sale in Canton, NC
Buckle up for the ride of a lifetime! This 2017 Ford F-150 XLT includes a top-notch Bluetooth, braking assist, hill start assist, stability control, traction control, a MP3 player, CD player, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, and side air bag system. It comes with a 5 liter 8 Cylinder engine. This one's a keeper. It has a crash test safety rating of 5 out of 5 stars. The exterior is a gorgeous black. Make phone calls, access your GPS and more with Bluetooth. Rock out with great audio features like CD player and a MP3 player. Looking for a new ride? Call today to see your options. Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Phone, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Fog Lights, AM/FM, Four Wheel Drive, Airbags - Front - Dual, Airbags - Front - Side, Airbags - Passenger - Occupant Sensing Deactivation, Impact Sensor Post-Collision Safety System, Audio Auxiliary Input: Jack, Audio Auxiliary Input: USB, Audio In-Dash CD: Single Disc, Audio MP3 Player: CD MP3 Playback, Audio Streaming: Bluetooth, Audio Voice Recognition, Child Safety Locks, Child Seat Anchors LATCH System, Crumple Zones Front, Daytime Running Lights, Interior Chrome Accents, Pickup Bed Type Styleside, Programmable Safety Key MyKey, Towing And Hauling Trailer Wiring: 4-Pin, 2-stage Unlocking, Audio - Radio Data System, Audio System 6 Speakers, Drivetrain Drive Mode Selector, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Electronic Parking Brake, Exterior Mirrors Power, Front Brakes Ventilated Disc, Front Seatbelts: 3-Point, Headlights Auto Delay Off, Headlights Dusk Sensing, Headlights Wiper Activated, One-Touch Windows: 2, Rear Brakes Ventilated Disc, Seatbelts Emergency Locking Retractors: Front, Seatbelts Seatbelt Force Limiters: Front, Seatbelts Seatbelt Pretensioners: Front, Seatbelts Seatbelt Warning Sensor: Driver And Passenger, Seatbelts Second Row 3-Point, Suspension Stabilizer Bar(s): Front, Towing And Hauling Cargo Tie Downs, Towing And Hauling Tow Hooks: Front, Adjustable Rear Headrests, Armrests - Front Center, Assist Handle Front, Assist Handle Rear, Audio - Antenna: Mast, Auto-Lock, Body Side Reinforcements Side Impact Door Beams, Braking Assist, Braking assist hill start assist, Capless Fuel Filler System, Cargo Bed Light, Compass, Digital Odometer, Driver Seat Adjustable Lumbar Support: Manual, Driver Seat Manual Adjustments: 4, Driver Seat Manual Adjustments: Recline, Exterior Mirrors Manual Folding, External Temperature Display, Floor Mat Material Carpet, Floor Material Carpet, Floor Mats Front, Front 12V Power Outlet(s), Front Headrests Adjustable, Front Suspension Classification: Independent, Front Suspension Type: Double Wishbones, Front Suspension Type: Strut, Grille Color Chrome, Grille Color Chrome Surround, Headlights Halogen, Inside Rearview Mirror Manual Day/Night, Number Of Front Headrests 3, Number Of Rear Headrests 3, Passenger Seat Adjustable Lumbar Support: Manual, Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4, Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: Recline, Power Brakes, Rear Bumper Color Chrome, Rear Floor Mats, Rear Seats 60-40 Split Bench, Rear Seats Folds Up, Rear Seats Split Folding, Seats Cloth Upholstery, Seats Front Seat Type: 40-20-40 Split Bench, Spare Tire Fullsize Non-Matching Size, Storage Door Pockets, Storage Front Seatback, Storage Under Front Seats, Suspension Front Spring Type: Coil Springs, Suspension Rear Leaf Springs, Tail And Brake Lights Rear Center Brakelight, Tailgate Removable, Vanity Mirrors Dual, Warnings And Reminders Low Fuel Level, Warnings And Reminders Low Oil Level, Warnings And Reminders Maintenance Reminder, Windows Front Wipers: Intermittent, Windows Lockout Button, SYNC - Satellite Communications, Tailgate Power Locking Daytime Running Lights - Our Dealership has built a reputation on providing courteous, honest service. Our customers appreciate the way we do business, and we know you will too. We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers. We are committed to serving our friends and customers and look forward to hearing from you. Thanks and have a great day! - A/C, PW, PL, Cruise, CD, Keyless, Mileage: 20 mi $51,215
800-532-4631