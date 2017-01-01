2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty
Ken Wilson Ford
For Sale in Canton, NC
This 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty is complete with top-features such as braking assist, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, side air bag system, and digital display. It comes with a 6.7 liter 8 Cylinder engine. It has a suave magnetic exterior and an earth interior. Interested? Call today to schedule your test drive! Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, AM/FM, Four Wheel Drive, Airbags - Front - Dual, Airbags - Front - Side, Airbags - Passenger - Deactivation Switch, Impact Sensor Post-Collision Safety System, Child Safety Locks, Child Seat Anchors LATCH System, Crumple Zones Front, Pickup Bed Type Styleside, Programmable Safety Key MyKey, Towing And Hauling Trailer Hitch, Towing And Hauling Trailer Wiring: 4-Pin, Towing And Hauling Trailer Wiring: 7-Pin, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Front Brakes Ventilated Disc, Front Seatbelts: 3-Point, Fuel Economy Display MPG, Headlights Auto Delay Off, Headlights Dusk Sensing, Headlights Wiper Activated, Hill Ascent Assist, Impact Sensor Alert System, Impact Sensor Door Unlock, Multi-Function Display, Rear Brakes Ventilated Disc, Seatbelts Emergency Locking Retractors: Front, Seatbelts Emergency Locking Retractors: Front And Rear, Seatbelts Seatbelt Pretensioners: Front, Seatbelts Seatbelt Warning Sensor: Driver And Passenger, Seatbelts Second Row 3-Point, Suspension Stabilizer Bar(s): Front, Tailgate EZ-Lift, Towing And Hauling Tow Hooks: Front, Adjustable Rear Headrests, Assist Handle Front, Assist Handle Rear, Audio - Antenna: Mast, Body Side Reinforcements Side Impact Door Beams, Braking Assist, Digital Odometer, Exterior Mirrors Towing Mirrors, External Temperature Display, Front 12V Power Outlet(s), Front Headrests Adjustable, Front Suspension Classification: Solid Live Axle, Front Suspension Type: Multi-Link, Fuel Economy Display Range, Headlights Quad Headlights, Number Of Front Headrests 2, Number Of Rear Headrests 3, Overhead Console, Power Brakes, Reading Lights Front, Reading Lights Rear, Rear Seats 60-40 Split Bench Flip-Up Seat, Rear Seats Flip And Fold, Rear Seats Split Folding, Spare Tire Fullsize, Storage Cargo Tie-Down Anchors And Hooks, Storage Front Seatback, Storage In Dash, Storage Sunglasses Holder, Suspension Front Spring Type: Coil Springs, Suspension Rear Leaf Springs, Tailgate Removable, Warnings And Reminders Low Fuel Level, Warnings And Reminders Low Oil Level, Windows Front Wipers: Intermittent Overhead Console - A/C, Mileage: 2 mi $56,300
800-532-4631