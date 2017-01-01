2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty
Ken Wilson Ford
For Sale in Canton, NC
The braking assist, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, side air bag system, and digital display of this 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty make this vehicle a true standout. It comes with a 6.2 liter 8 Cylinder engine. A sharp oxford white exterior and an earth interior are just what you need in your next ride. Good cars go fast. Give us a call and schedule an appointment today! Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, AM/FM, Four Wheel Drive, Airbags - Front - Dual, Airbags - Front - Side, Airbags - Passenger - Deactivation Switch, Impact Sensor Post-Collision Safety System, Child Safety Locks, Child Seat Anchors LATCH System, Crumple Zones Front, Pickup Bed Type Styleside, Programmable Safety Key MyKey, Towing And Hauling Trailer Hitch, Towing And Hauling Trailer Wiring: 4-Pin, Towing And Hauling Trailer Wiring: 7-Pin, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Front Brakes Ventilated Disc, Front Seatbelts: 3-Point, Fuel Economy Display MPG, Headlights Auto Delay Off, Headlights Dusk Sensing, Headlights Wiper Activated, Hill Ascent Assist, Impact Sensor Alert System, Impact Sensor Door Unlock, Multi-Function Display, Rear Brakes Ventilated Disc, Seatbelts Emergency Locking Retractors: Front, Seatbelts Emergency Locking Retractors: Front And Rear, Seatbelts Seatbelt Pretensioners: Front, Seatbelts Seatbelt Warning Sensor: Driver And Passenger, Seatbelts Second Row 3-Point, Suspension Stabilizer Bar(s): Front, Tailgate EZ-Lift, Towing And Hauling Tow Hooks: Front, Assist Handle Front, Audio - Antenna: Mast, Body Side Reinforcements Side Impact Door Beams, Braking Assist, Digital Odometer, Doors Side Door Type: Dual Rear-Hinged Access Doors, Exterior Mirrors Towing Mirrors, External Temperature Display, Front 12V Power Outlet(s), Front Headrests Adjustable, Front Suspension Classification: Solid Live Axle, Front Suspension Type: Multi-Link, Fuel Economy Display Range, Headlights Halogen, Headlights Quad Headlights, Number Of Front Headrests 2, Overhead Console, Power Brakes, Reading Lights Front, Rear Seats 60-40 Split Bench Flip-Up Seat, Rear Seats Folds Up, Rear Seats Split Folding, Spare Tire Fullsize, Storage Cargo Tie-Down Anchors And Hooks, Storage Front Seatback, Storage In Dash, Storage Sunglasses Holder, Suspension Front Spring Type: Coil Springs, Suspension Rear Leaf Springs, Tail And Brake Lights Rear Center Brakelight, Tailgate Removable, Warnings And Reminders Low Fuel Level, Warnings And Reminders Low Oil Level, Windows Front Wipers: Intermittent Overhead Console - A/C, Mileage: 2 mi $42,260
800-532-4631