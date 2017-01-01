2017 Ford F-150
Ken Wilson Ford
For Sale in Canton, NC
The braking assist, hill start assist, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, digital display, and airbag deactivation of this 2017 Ford F-150 make this vehicle a true standout. It comes with a 5 liter 8 Cylinder engine. For a good-looking vehicle from the inside out, this car features a beautiful black exterior along with a gray interior. Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, AM/FM, Four Wheel Drive, Airbags - Front - Dual, Airbags - Front - Side, Airbags - Passenger - Occupant Sensing Deactivation, Impact Sensor Post-Collision Safety System, Audio Auxiliary Input: Jack, Crumple Zones Front, Daytime Running Lights, Interior Chrome Accents, Pickup Bed Type Styleside, Towing And Hauling Trailer Wiring: 4-Pin, Audio System 4 Speakers, Drivetrain Drive Mode Selector, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Electronic Parking Brake, Front Brakes Ventilated Disc, Front Seatbelts: 3-Point, Headlights Auto Delay Off, Headlights Dusk Sensing, Headlights Wiper Activated, Rear Brakes Ventilated Disc, Seatbelts Emergency Locking Retractors: Front, Seatbelts Seatbelt Force Limiters: Front, Seatbelts Seatbelt Pretensioners: Front, Seatbelts Seatbelt Warning Sensor: Driver And Passenger, Suspension Stabilizer Bar(s): Front, Towing And Hauling Cargo Tie Downs, Towing And Hauling Tow Hooks: Front, Armrests - Front Center, Assist Handle Front, Audio - Antenna: Mast, Body Side Reinforcements Side Impact Door Beams, Braking Assist, Braking assist hill start assist, Capless Fuel Filler System, Cargo Bed Light, Digital Odometer, Driver Seat Manual Adjustments: Recline, Exterior Mirrors Manual Folding, External Temperature Display, Front 12V Power Outlet(s), Front Headrests Adjustable, Front Suspension Classification: Independent, Front Suspension Type: Double Wishbones, Front Suspension Type: Strut, Headlights Halogen, Inside Rearview Mirror Manual Day/Night, Number Of Front Headrests 3, Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: Recline, Power Brakes, Seats Cloth Upholstery, Seats Front Seat Type: 40-20-40 Split Bench, Spare Tire Fullsize Non-Matching Size, Storage Door Pockets, Suspension Front Spring Type: Coil Springs, Suspension Rear Leaf Springs, Tail And Brake Lights Rear Center Brakelight, Tailgate Removable, Warnings And Reminders Low Fuel Level, Warnings And Reminders Low Oil Level, Warnings And Reminders Maintenance Reminder, Windows Front Wipers: Intermittent Daytime Running Lights. Mileage: 2 mi $38,185
