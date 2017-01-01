2017 Ford F-150
Ken Wilson Ford
For Sale in Canton, NC
This 2017 Ford F-150 is a real winner with features like braking assist, hill start assist, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, digital display, and airbag deactivation. It has a 3.5 liter 6 Cylinder engine. A beautiful black exterior and a java interior are just what you need in your next ride. Why not schedule your test drive today? Power Steering, Clock, Tachometer, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, AM/FM, Four Wheel Drive, Airbags - Front - Dual, Airbags - Front - Side, Airbags - Passenger - Occupant Sensing Deactivation, Impact Sensor Post-Collision Safety System, Audio Auxiliary Input: Jack, Child Safety Locks, Child Seat Anchors LATCH System, Crumple Zones Front, Daytime Running Lights, Pickup Bed Type Styleside, Towing And Hauling Trailer Wiring: 4-Pin, Drivetrain Drive Mode Selector, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Electronic Parking Brake, Front Brakes Ventilated Disc, Front Seatbelts: 3-Point, Headlights Auto Delay Off, Headlights Dusk Sensing, Headlights Wiper Activated, Rear Brakes Ventilated Disc, Seatbelts Emergency Locking Retractors: Front, Seatbelts Seatbelt Force Limiters: Front, Seatbelts Seatbelt Pretensioners: Front, Seatbelts Seatbelt Warning Sensor: Driver And Passenger, Seatbelts Second Row 3-Point, Suspension Stabilizer Bar(s): Front, Towing And Hauling Cargo Tie Downs, Towing And Hauling Tow Hooks: Front, Adjustable Rear Headrests, Assist Handle Front, Assist Handle Rear, Audio - Antenna: Mast, Body Side Reinforcements Side Impact Door Beams, Braking Assist, Braking assist hill start assist, Capless Fuel Filler System, Digital Odometer, External Temperature Display, Front 12V Power Outlet(s), Front Headrests Adjustable, Front Suspension Classification: Independent, Front Suspension Type: Double Wishbones, Front Suspension Type: Strut, Number Of Rear Headrests 3, Power Brakes, Rear Seats 60-40 Split Bench, Rear Seats Folds Up, Rear Seats Split Folding, Spare Tire Fullsize Non-Matching Size, Storage Door Pockets, Suspension Front Spring Type: Coil Springs, Suspension Rear Leaf Springs, Tailgate Removable, Warnings And Reminders Low Fuel Level, Warnings And Reminders Low Oil Level, Warnings And Reminders Maintenance Reminder, Windows Front Wipers: Intermittent Daytime Running Lights - Our Dealership has built a reputation on providing courteous, honest service. Our customers appreciate the way we do business, and we know you will too. We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers. We are committed to serving our friends and customers and look forward to hearing from you. Thanks and have a great day! -, Mileage: 2 mi $65,710
800-532-4631