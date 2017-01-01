2017 Ford F-150 XL
Ken Wilson Ford
For Sale in Canton, NC
Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, AM/FM, Four Wheel Drive, Airbags - Front - Dual, Airbags - Front - Side, Airbags - Passenger - Occupant Sensing Deactivation, Impact Sensor Post-Collision Safety System, Audio Auxiliary Input: Jack, Child Safety Locks, Child Seat Anchors LATCH System, Crumple Zones Front, Daytime Running Lights, Interior Chrome Accents, Pickup Bed Type Styleside, Towing And Hauling Trailer Wiring: 4-Pin, Audio System 6 Speakers, Drivetrain Drive Mode Selector, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Front Brakes Ventilated Disc, Front Seatbelts: 3-Point, Headlights Auto Delay Off, Headlights Dusk Sensing, Headlights Wiper Activated, Rear Brakes Ventilated Disc, Seatbelts Emergency Locking Retractors: Front, Seatbelts Seatbelt Force Limiters: Front, Seatbelts Seatbelt Pretensioners: Front, Seatbelts Seatbelt Warning Sensor: Driver And Passenger, Seatbelts Second Row 3-Point, Suspension Stabilizer Bar(s): Front, Towing And Hauling Cargo Tie Downs, Towing And Hauling Tow Hooks: Front, Adjustable Rear Headrests, Armrests - Front Center, Assist Handle Front, Assist Handle Rear, Audio - Antenna: Mast, Body Side Reinforcements Side Impact Door Beams, Braking Assist, Braking assist hill start assist, Capless Fuel Filler System, Cargo Bed Light, Digital Odometer, Driver Seat Manual Adjustments: 2, Driver Seat Manual Adjustments: Recline, Exterior Mirrors Manual, Exterior Mirrors Manual Folding, External Temperature Display, Floor Material Rubber, Front 12V Power Outlet(s), Front Headrests Adjustable, Front Suspension Classification: Independent, Front Suspension Type: Double Wishbones, Front Suspension Type: Strut, Headlights Halogen, Inside Rearview Mirror Manual Day/Night, Number Of Front Headrests 3, Number Of Rear Headrests 3, Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 2, Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: Recline, Power Brakes, Rear Seats 60-40 Split Bench, Rear Seats Folds Up, Rear Seats Split Folding, Seats Cloth Upholstery, Seats Front Seat Type: 40-20-40 Split Bench, Spare Tire Fullsize Non-Matching Size, Storage Door Pockets, Suspension Front Spring Type: Coil Springs, Suspension Rear Leaf Springs, Tail And Brake Lights Rear Center Brakelight, Tailgate Removable, Vanity Mirrors Passenger, Warnings And Reminders Low Fuel Level, Warnings And Reminders Low Oil Level, Warnings And Reminders Maintenance Reminder, Windows Front Wipers: Intermittent - Our Dealership has built a reputation on providing courteous, honest service. Our customers appreciate the way we do business, and we know you will too. We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers. We are committed to serving our friends and customers and look forward to hearing from you. Thanks and have a great day! - A/C, Mileage: 108 mi $43,400
800-532-4631