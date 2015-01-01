2015 Ford F-150 XLT
Ken Wilson Ford
For Sale in Canton, NC
LOW MILES! Get the best value from your vehicle purchase. This 2015 has a low 27454 miles! LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Bluetooth. This Ford F-150 also includes Clock, Tachometer, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Center Arm Rest, Split Front Bench, Vanity Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, Tow Hooks, Carpeted Floor Mats, SYNCr Voice Activated, Voice Control. Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Four Wheel Drive, Airbags - Front - Dual, Airbags - Front - Side, Airbags - Passenger - Occupant Sensing Deactivation, Impact Sensor Post-Collision Safety System, Audio Auxiliary Input: Jack, Audio Auxiliary Input: USB, Child Safety Locks, Child Seat Anchors LATCH System, Daytime Running Lights, Interior Chrome Accents, Pickup Bed Type Styleside, Programmable Safety Key MyKey, Towing And Hauling Trailer Wiring: 4-Pin, 2-stage Unlocking, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Electronic Parking Brake, Exterior Mirrors Power, Front Seatbelts: 3-Point, Headlights Auto Delay Off, Headlights Dusk Sensing, Multi-Function Display, One-Touch Windows: 2, Seatbelts Emergency Locking Retractors: Front, Seatbelts Seatbelt Force Limiters: Front, Seatbelts Seatbelt Pretensioners: Front, Seatbelts Second Row 3-Point, Suspension Stabilizer Bar(s): Front, Towing And Hauling Cargo Tie Downs, Towing And Hauling Tow Hooks: Front, Adjustable Rear Headrests, Armrests - Front Center, Audio - Antenna: Mast, Auto-Lock, Body Side Reinforcements Side Impact Door Beams, Braking assist hill start assist, Capless Fuel Filler System, Cargo Bed Light, Compass, Driver Seat Adjustable Lumbar Support: Manual, Driver Seat Manual Adjustments: 4, Emergency Braking Preparation, Exterior Mirrors Manual Folding, External Temperature Display, Floor Mat Material Carpet, Floor Material Carpet, Front 12V Power Outlet(s), Front Headrests Adjustable, Front Suspension Classification: Independent, Front Suspension Type: Double Wishbones, Front Suspension Type: Strut, Headlights Halogen, Inside Rearview Mirror Manual Day/Night, Number Of Front Headrests 3, Number Of Rear Headrests 3, Passenger Seat Adjustable Lumbar Support: Manual, Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4, Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: Recline, Power Brakes, Rear Bumper Color Chrome, Rear Seats 60-40 Split Bench, Rear Seats Folds Up, Rear Seats Split Folding, Seats Front Seat Type: 40-20-40 Split Bench, Tail And Brake Lights Rear Center Brakelight, Tailgate Removable, Vanity Mirrors Dual, Warnings And Reminders Low Fuel Level, Warnings And Reminders Low Oil Level, Warnings And Reminders Maintenance Reminder, Windows Front Wipers: Intermittent, Tailgate Power Locking Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Premium Sound, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Split Front Bench, SYNC Voice Activated, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - A/C, PW, PL, Cruise, CD, Keyless, Mileage: 27,456 mi $35,992
800-532-4631