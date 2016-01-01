2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty
Ken Wilson Ford
For Sale in Canton, NC
This 2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty is complete with top-features such as braking assist, hill start assist, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, side air bag system, and digital display. It has a 6.2 liter 8 Cylinder engine. With only one previous owner, this crew cab 4x4 is like new. Interested? Call today to take it for a spin. Power Steering, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Four Wheel Drive, Airbags - Front - Dual, Airbags - Front - Side, Impact Sensor Post-Collision Safety System, Child Safety Locks, Child Seat Anchors LATCH System, Pickup Bed Type Fleetside, Programmable Safety Key MyKey, Towing And Hauling Trailer Hitch, Towing And Hauling Trailer Wiring: 7-Pin, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Front Seatbelts: 3-Point, Fuel Economy Display MPG, Impact Sensor Alert System, Impact Sensor Door Unlock, Multi-Function Display, Seatbelts Seatbelt Pretensioners: Front, Seatbelts Seatbelt Warning Sensor: Driver And Passenger, Seatbelts Second Row 3-Point, Suspension Stabilizer Bar(s): Front, Towing And Hauling Tow Hooks: Front, Adjustable Rear Headrests, Audio - Antenna: Mast, Body Side Reinforcements Side Impact Door Beams, Braking Assist, Braking assist hill start assist, Cargo Bed Light, Digital Odometer, Exterior Mirrors Towing Mirrors, Front Headrests Adjustable, Front Suspension Classification: Solid Live Axle, Front Suspension Type: Multi-Link, Fuel Economy Display Range, Headlights Halogen, Number Of Front Headrests 2, Number Of Rear Headrests 3, Power Brakes, Reading Lights Front, Reading Lights Rear, Rear Seats 60-40 Split Bench, Rear Seats Center Armrest: Folding With Storage, Rear Seats Split Folding, Tail And Brake Lights Rear Center Brakelight, Tailgate Removable, Warnings And Reminders Low Fuel Level, Warnings And Reminders Low Oil Level, Windows Front Wipers: Intermittent - Our Dealership has built a reputation on providing courteous, honest service. Our customers appreciate the way we do business, and we know you will too. We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers. We are committed to serving our friends and customers and look forward to hearing from you. Thanks and have a great day! -, Mileage: 20,576 mi CONTACT
