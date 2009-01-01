2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty
Ken Wilson Ford
For Sale in Canton, NC
For Sale in Canton, NC
The anti-lock brakes of this 2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty make this vehicle a true standout. It comes with a 5.4 liter 8 Cylinder engine. Come by today to see this one in person! Power Steering, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Security System, ABS Brakes, Airbags - Front - Dual, Impact Sensor Post-Collision Safety System, Child Safety Locks, Child Seat Anchors, Pickup Bed Type Fleetside, Skid Plate(s), Towing And Hauling Trailer Hitch, Towing And Hauling Trailer Wiring, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Fuel Economy Display MPG, Seatbelts Seatbelt Pretensioners: Front, Suspension Stabilizer Bar(s): Front, Towing And Hauling Cargo Tie Downs, Towing And Hauling Tow Hooks: Front, Cargo Bed Light, Driver Seat Manual Adjustments: Recline, Front 12V Power Outlet(s), Front Headrests Integrated, Front Suspension Classification: Solid Live Axle, Front Suspension Type: Multi-Link, Fuel Economy Display Range, Number Of Front Headrests 2, Reading Lights Front, Reading Lights Rear, Tailgate Removable, Warnings And Reminders Lamp Failure Low Fuel Engine Oil Coolant, Warnings And Reminders Low Fuel Level, Warnings And Reminders Low Oil Level, Windows Front Wipers: Intermittent - Our Dealership has built a reputation on providing courteous, honest service. Our customers appreciate the way we do business, and we know you will too. We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers. We are committed to serving our friends and customers and look forward to hearing from you. Thanks and have a great day! -, Mileage: 104,660 mi CONTACT
800-532-4631