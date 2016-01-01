2016 Ford F-150 XL
Ken Wilson Ford
For Sale in Canton, NC
Tilt Steering Wheel, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic, Rear-Wheel Drive, 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat, Front Cupholder, Rear Cupholder, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Glove Box, Full Cloth Headliner, Urethane Gear Shift Knob, 3 12V DC Power Outlets, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, Pickup Cargo Box Lights, Outside Temp Gauge, Analog Display, Regular Box Style, Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody with Crankdown, Clearcoat Paint, Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim, Aluminum Panels, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Reverse Opening Rear Doors, Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps with Delay-Off, Cargo Lamp with High Mount Stop Light, 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery with Run Down Protection, 200 Amp Alternator, 23 Gal. Fuel Tank, Double Wishbone Front Suspension with Coil Springs, Leaf Rear Suspension with Leaf Springs, Side Impact Beams, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, 3 12V DC Power Outlets, 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat, Analog Display, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, Front Cupholder, Full Cloth Headliner, Glove Box, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Outside Temp Gauge, Pickup Cargo Box Lights, Rear Cupholder, Urethane Gear Shift Knob, Aluminum Panels, Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim, Cargo Lamp with High Mount Stop Light, Clearcoat Paint, Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody with Crankdown, Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps with Delay-Off, Regular Box Style, Reverse Opening Rear Doors, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Side Impact Beams, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning - Contact Justin Griffis at 828-648-2313 or justingriffis@kwford.com for more information. - Our Dealership has built a reputation on providing courteous, honest service. Our customers appreciate the way we do business, and we know you will too. We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers. We are committed to serving our friends and customers and look forward to hearing from you. Thanks and have a great day! - A/C, Mileage: 198 mi $36,400
800-532-4631