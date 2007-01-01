Marketplace Vehicles

Ad Details

Ad #4576367
VEHICLES trucks ram-3500
View Similar Ads

2007 Dodge Ram 3500 Dodge 3500 Mega Cab SLT

For Sale in Gray Court, SC
Mega Cab SLT
New Transmission, Tires, Headlamps, Serpentine belt, Water pump.
Tow package, 5.9 Cummings T'Diesel, Automatic, Ladder Rack,
248,000 Miles, Color: Red, Color Type: Nonmetallic, Drive Type: 2WD, Fuel Type: Diesel, Transmission: Automatic, Mileage: 248,000 mi, Engine model: Dodge 3500 Mega Cab SLT, Engine Size: 5.9, Owners: 1, Doors: 4 ABS Brakes, Airbag, Air Conditioning: Automatic, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Steering, Turbo $19,500 OBO
Contact Info
featured.gif
Add To My Favorite
 Add To Comparison Email To Friend
Print Ad
Download PDF
Report Ad
View Similar Ads

Recently viewed ads

Loading... 
* IWANNA is not responsible for the ad details shown for any ad. Always confirm details with the seller.

Quick Links