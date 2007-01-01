2007 Dodge Ram 3500 Dodge 3500 Mega Cab SLT
For Sale in Gray Court, SC
Mega Cab SLT
New Transmission, Tires, Headlamps, Serpentine belt, Water pump.
Tow package, 5.9 Cummings T'Diesel, Automatic, Ladder Rack,
248,000 Miles, Color: Red, Color Type: Nonmetallic, Drive Type: 2WD, Fuel Type: Diesel, Transmission: Automatic, Mileage: 248,000 mi, Engine model: Dodge 3500 Mega Cab SLT, Engine Size: 5.9, Owners: 1, Doors: 4 ABS Brakes, Airbag, Air Conditioning: Automatic, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Steering, Turbo $19,500 OBO
