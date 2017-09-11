2015 RAM 1500
For Sale in Waynesville, NC - 11/9/17
EcoDiesel Outdoorsman. Excellent condition. Never wrecked. Garage kept. Adult owned. Non smoker. Never really taken off road or used to tow. 72,000 miles. All service work done at Skyland Automotive Dealership in Asheville where it was purchased. Detailed every 3-4 months. Prairie Pearl monotone with OEM RAM black 20 inch wheels and matching ARE camper shell. Everything is OEM/stock except added AMP powerstep LED illuminated side boards and matching ARE camper shell. Camper shell has window doors and Yakima cross bars. Excellent Ecodiesel engine matched to the 8 speed ZF transmission. Ordered with Power sunroof, 6.5 foot bed, Crew Cab Outdoorsman Package, Leather heated steering wheel, 3.92 rear axle, rear heavy duty shocks, Luxury group, 32 gallon gas tank, heated seats and tow mirrors, trailer brake control, tow hooks, remote start, fog lamps, rear camera with front and rear park sensors, and more. Asking $35,000 for garage kept, well cared for, a few excellent after market additions, and excellent gas mileage Ecodiesel. Contact 828-712-7892, Drive Type: 4X4, Fuel Type: Diesel, Transmission: Automatic, Mileage: 72,000 mi, Engine Size: 3.0, Owners: 1, Doors: 4 $35,000 OBO