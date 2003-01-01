2003 Dodge Ram 2500
For Sale in Pickens, SC
Cummins diesel, quad cab, short bed, slt, 4x4, nv4500 5 speed, 100k mi.
Clean truck, runs and drives like it should. Has K&N cai, 4" ss straight pipe, and tinted windows.
Several minor cosmetic issues:
Tiny rust bubbles over left rear fender well
Couple of dents in rear bumper
A little oil residue on engine
Please contact me for more details. Thank you. $23,000
