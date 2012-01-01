2012 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 2dr Rubicon
Ken Wilson Ford
For Sale in Canton, NC
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX Buyback Guarantee qualified! LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, MP3. This Jeep Wrangler also includes Climate Control, Tachometer, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Steering Radio Controls, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Subwoofer, Satellite Radio, Off Road Tires, Vanity Mirrors, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, 115V Power Outlet, Tow Hooks, 12v Power Outlet, Compass And Temperature Display, Aux. Audio Input. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Leather Steering Wheel, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 115V Power Outlet, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Off Road Tires, Premium Sound, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Mike Greene at 828-648-2313 or mikegreene@kwford.com for more information. - Our Dealership has built a reputation on providing courteous, honest service. Our customers appreciate the way we do business, and we know you will too. We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers. We are committed to serving our friends and customers and look forward to hearing from you. Thanks and have a great day! - A/C, Cruise, CD, Mileage: 55,093 mi CONTACT
