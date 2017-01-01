2017 Ford Flex SEL FWD

Ken Wilson Ford

in Canton, NC

LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: 1st & 2nd Row All-Weather Floor Mats Pkg., Appearance Pkg., Engine: 3.5l Ti-Vct V6 Pkg., Roof Rack Side Rails Pkg., Trailer Towing Package (Class Iii) Pkg.. This Ford Flex also includes Air Conditioning, Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Digital Info Center, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Rear Air Conditioning, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Wood Trim, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Touch Screen, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, 3rd Row Seating, Rear Wipers, Center Arm Rest, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, Carpeted Floor Mats, Overhead Console, Front Heated Seats, Voice Control. Contact Justin Griffis at 866-454-8877 or justingriffis@kwford.com for more information. - Our Dealership has built a reputation on providing courteous, honest service. Contact Justin Griffis at 866-454-8877 or justingriffis@kwford.com for more information. A/C, PL, Cruise, CD, V-6, Keyless, 3rd Row, Heated Seats $38,360


