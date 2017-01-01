2017 Ford Escape SE
Ken Wilson Ford
For Sale in Canton, NC
For a smoother ride, opt for this 2017 Ford Escape SE with a backup camera, Bluetooth, braking assist, dual climate control, stability control, traction control, a MP3 player, CD player, anti-lock brakes, and dual airbags. It comes with a 1.5 liter 4 Cylinder engine. With a crash test rating of 5 out of 5 stars, everyone can feel secure. It has a ravishing silver exterior and a charcoal black interior. Call and schedule your test drive today! Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Phone, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Four Wheel Drive, Rear View Camera, Rear View Monitor In Dash, Airbags - Driver - Knee, Airbags - Front - Dual, Airbags - Front - Side, Airbags - Passenger - Occupant Sensing Deactivation, Engine Auto Stop/Start, Impact Sensor Post-Collision Safety System, Active Grille Shutters, Audio - SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Audio Auxiliary Input: Jack, Audio Auxiliary Input: USB, Audio In-Dash CD: Single Disc, Audio MP3 Player: CD MP3 Playback, Audio Streaming: Bluetooth, Audio Voice Recognition, Child Safety Locks, Child Seat Anchors LATCH System, Crumple Zones Front, Daytime Running Lights, Interior Chrome Accents, Programmable Safety Key MyKey, Skid Plate(s) Front, Skid Plate(s) Front And Rear, 2-stage Unlocking, Audio System 6 Speakers, Driver Seat Power Adjustments: 10, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Electronic Parking Brake, Exterior Mirrors Power, Front Brakes Ventilated Disc, Front Seatbelts: 3-Point, Headlights Auto Delay Off, Headlights Auto On/Off, Headlights Wiper Activated, Impact Sensor Door Unlock, Multi-Function Display, Multi-function Remote Trunk Release, One-Touch Windows: 1, Rear Spoiler Roofline Spoiler, Seatbelts Emergency Locking Retractors: Front, Seatbelts Emergency Locking Retractors: Front And Rear, Seatbelts Seatbelt Force Limiters: Front, Seatbelts Seatbelt Pretensioners: Front, Seatbelts Seatbelt Warning Sensor: Driver And Passenger, Seatbelts Second Row 3-Point, Adjustable Rear Headrests, Armrests - Rear Center, Assist Handle Front, Assist Handle Rear, Audio - Antenna: Diversity, Audio - Antenna: Mast, Auto-Lock, Body Side Reinforcements Side Impact Door Beams, Braking Assist, Capless Fuel Filler System, Cargo Area Light, Center Console Front Console With Armrest And Storage, Compass, Cornering Brake Control, Digital Odometer, Doors Liftgate Window: Fixed, Driver Seat Adjustable Lumbar Support: Power, Driver Seat Power Adjustments: Recline, Electronic Messaging Assistance With Read Function, Electronic Messaging Assistance With Voice Recognition, Exhaust Tip Color Chrome, Exhaust Dual Exhaust Tips, Exterior Mirrors Manual Folding, Exterior Mirrors Spotter Mirror, External Temperature Display, Floor Mat Material Carpet, Floor Material Carpet, Floor Mats Front, Front 12V Power Outlet(s), Front Headrests Adjustable, Front Suspension Classification: Independent, Front Suspension Type: Macpherson Struts, Grille Color Chrome Accents, Headlights Halogen, Inside Rearview Mirror Manual Day/Night, Mirror Color Body-Color, Number Of Front Headrests 2, Number Of Rear Headrests 3, Overhead Console, Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4, Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: Recline, Power Brakes, Reading Lights Front, Reading Lights Rear, Rear 12V Power Outlet, Rear Brakes Disc, Rear Bumper Color Body-Color, Rear Floor Mats, Rear Seats 60-40 Split Bench, Rear Seats Flat Folding, Rear Seats Rear Heat: Vents, Rear Seats Reclining, Rear Seats Split Folding, Seats Cloth Upholstery, Seats Front Seat Type: Bucket, Spare Tire Temporary Size, Storage Accessory Hook, Storage Cargo Tie-Down Anchors And Hooks, Storage Door Pockets, Storage Front Seatback, Storage Sunglasses Holder, Suspension Front Arm Type: Lower Control Arms, Suspension Front Spring Type: Coil Springs, Suspension Rear Coil Springs, Tail And Brake Lights LED, Trip Odometer, Vanity Mirrors Dual Illuminating, Warnings And Reminders Low Fuel Level, Warnings And Reminders Maintenance Reminder, Windows Front Wipers: Variable Intermittent, Windows Laminated Glass: Acoustic, Windows Lockout Button, Windows Rear Wiper With Washer, Windows Rear Wiper: Intermittent, Audio - Internet Radio: Pandora, SYNC - Satellite Communications Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors
