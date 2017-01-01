2017 Ford Escape Titanium
Ken Wilson Ford
For Sale in Canton, NC
Buckle up for the ride of a lifetime! This 2017 Ford Escape Titanium includes top-notch a backup sensor, push button start, remote starter, a backup camera, blind spot sensors, parking assistance, Bluetooth, braking assist, dual climate control, and stability control. It has a 1.5 liter 4 Cylinder engine. With a 5-star crash test rating, this is one of the safest vehicles you can buy. A timeless white gold exterior and a medium light stone interior are just what you need in your next ride. Make your move before it's too late schedule a test drive today! Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Phone, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Blind Spot Sensor, Rear View Camera, Rear View Monitor In Dash, Parking Sensors Rear, Airbags - Driver - Knee, Airbags - Front - Dual, Airbags - Front - Side, Airbags - Passenger - Occupant Sensing Deactivation, Engine Auto Stop/Start, Engine Push-Button Start, Impact Sensor Post-Collision Safety System, Active Grille Shutters, Audio - Radio: Touch Screen Display, Audio - SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Audio Auxiliary Input: Jack, Audio Auxiliary Input: USB, Audio In-Dash CD: Single Disc, Audio MP3 Player: CD MP3 Playback, Audio Streaming: Bluetooth, Audio Voice Recognition, Child Safety Locks, Child Seat Anchors LATCH System, Crumple Zones Front, Daytime Running Lights LED, Doors Rear Door Type: Power Liftgate, Interior Chrome Accents, Memorized Settings Includes Driver Seat, Memorized Settings Includes Exterior Mirrors, Memorized Settings Number Of Drivers: 2, Multi-function Remote Proximity Entry System, Passenger Seat Power Adjustments: 10, Passenger Seat Power Adjustments: Recline, Programmable Safety Key MyKey, Seats Leather-Trimmed Upholstery, Skid Plate(s) Front, Skid Plate(s) Front And Rear, Universal Garage Door Opener, Windows Heated Windshield Wiper Rests, 2-stage Unlocking, Ambient Lighting, Audio - Radio Data System, Audio - Radio: HD Radio, Audio System 10 Speakers, Cross Traffic Alert Rear, Driver Seat Heated, Driver Seat Power Adjustments: 10, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Electronic Parking Brake, Exterior Entry Lights Puddle Lamps, Exterior Mirrors Heated, Exterior Mirrors Integrated Turn Signals, Exterior Mirrors Power, Front Brakes Ventilated Disc, Front Seatbelts: 3-Point, Headlights Auto Delay Off, Headlights Auto On/Off, Headlights Wiper Activated, Impact Sensor Door Unlock, Inside Rearview Mirror Auto-Dimming, Multi-Function Display, Multi-function Remote Trunk Release, One-Touch Windows: 4, Passenger Seat Heated, Rear Spoiler Roofline Spoiler, Remote Engine Start, Seatbelts Emergency Locking Retractors: Front, Seatbelts Emergency Locking Retractors: Front And Rear, Seatbelts Seatbelt Force Limiters: Front, Seatbelts Seatbelt Pretensioners: Front, Seatbelts Seatbelt Warning Sensor: Driver And Passenger, Seatbelts Second Row 3-Point, Adjustable Rear Headrests, Armrests - Rear Center, Assist Handle Front, Assist Handle Rear, Audio - Antenna: Diversity, Audio - Antenna: Mast, Auto-Lock, Body Side Reinforcements Side Impact Door Beams, Braking Assist, Capless Fuel Filler System, Cargo Area Light, Center Console Front Console With Armrest And Storage, Compass, Cornering Brake Control, Digital Odometer, Doors Liftgate Window: Fixed, Driver Seat Adjustable Lumbar Support: Power, Driver Seat Power Adjustments: Recline, Electronic Messaging Assistance With Read Function, Electronic Messaging Assistance With Voice Recognition, Exhaust Tip Color Chrome, Exhaust Dual Exhaust Tips, Exterior Mirrors Manual Folding, External Temperature Display, Floor Mat Material Carpet, Floor Material Carpet, Floor Mats Front, Front 12V Power Outlet(s), Front Headrests Adjustable, Front Suspension Classification: Independent, Front Suspension Type: Macpherson Struts, Grille Color Chrome Accents, Headlights Halogen, Mirror Color Body-Color, Number Of Front Headrests 2, Number Of Rear Headrests 3, Overhead Console, Passenger Seat Adjustable Lumbar Support: Power, Power Brakes, Reading Lights Front, Reading Lights Rear, Rear 115V Power Outlet, Rear Brakes Disc, Rear Bumper Color Body-Color, Rear Floor Mats, Rear Seats 60-40 Split Bench, Rear Seats Flat Folding, Rear Seats Rear Heat: Vents, Rear Seats Reclining, Rear Seats Split Folding, Roof Rails, Roof Rails Silver, Seats Front Seat Type: Bucket, Spare Tire Temporary Size, Storage Accessory Hook, Storage Cargo Tie-Down Anchors And Hooks, Storage Door Pockets, Storage Front Seatback, Storage Sunglasses Holder, Suspension Front Arm Type: Lower Control Arms, Suspension Front Spring Type: Coil Springs, Suspension Rear Coil Springs, Tail And Brake Lights LED, Trip Odometer, Vanity Mirrors Dual Illuminating, Warnings And Reminders Low Fuel Level, Warnings And Reminders Maintenance Reminder, Windows Front Wipers: Variable Intermittent, Windows Laminated Glass: Acoustic, Windows Lockout Button, Windows Rear Wiper With Washer, Windows Rear Wiper: Intermittent, Audio - Internet Radio: Pandora, SYNC - Satellite Communications Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors
