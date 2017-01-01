2017 Ford Escape Titanium 4WD

Ken Wilson Ford

in Canton, NC

LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: All-Weather Floor Mats (Set Of 4) Pkg., Class Ii Trailer Tow Prep Pkg., Engine: 2.0l Ecoboost Pkg., Panoramic Vista Roof Pkg., Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System Pkg., Wheels: 19 Machined Aluminum Pkg.. This Ford Escape also includes Air Conditioning, Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Digital Info Center, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Roof Rack, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Touch Screen, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Center Arm Rest, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Power Lift Gate, Tire Pressure Monitor, Carpeted Floor Mats, Overhead Console, Aux. Audio Input, Front Heated Seats, HD Radio. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 2.0l ecoboost, Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive, Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat, Heated Leather-Trimmed Buckets with 60/40 Rear Seat -inc: 10-way power driver and passenger seat with driver memory and driver and passenger lumbar support, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, SYNC Services Mobile Hotspot Internet Access, Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel, Front Cupholder, Rear Cupholder, 3 12V DC Power Outlets, Compass, Keypad, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts, Illuminated Glove Box, Driver Foot Rest, Full Cloth Headliner, Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Leatherette Door Trim Insert, Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob, Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors with Driver And Passenger Illumination, Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Full Floor Console with Covered Storage, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, Front And Rear Map Lights, Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats, Carpet Floor Trim, Cargo Area Concealed Storage, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Cargo Space Lights, Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors, FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate and Remote Engine Start, Interior Concealed Storage, Delayed Accessory Power, Power 1st Row Windows with Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Systems Monitor, Outside Temp Gauge, Analog Display, Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest, Air Filtration, 3 12V DC Power Outlets, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet, Air Filtration, Analog Display, Cargo Area Concealed Storage, Cargo Space Lights, Carpet Floor Trim, Compass, Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Delayed Accessory Power, Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors with Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver Foot Rest, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate and Remote Engine Start, Front And Rear Map Lights, Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest, Front Cupholder, Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats, Full Cloth Headliner, Full Floor Console with Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console with Storage 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet, Heated Leather-Trimmed Buckets with 60/40 Rear Seat -inc: 10-way power driver and passenger seat with driver memory and driver and passenger lumbar support, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts, Illuminated Glove Box, Interior Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage, Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert Chrome And Metal-Look Interior Accents, Keypad, Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob, Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel, Leatherette Door Trim Insert, Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors, Outside Temp Gauge, Power 1st Row Windows with Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Rear Cupholder, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access, Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat, SYNC Services Mobile Hotspot Internet Access, Systems Monitor, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Body-Colored Door Handles, Body-Colored Front Bumper with Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent, Body-Colored Power Heated Side Mirrors with Convex Spotter Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator, Body-Colored Rear Bumper with Gray Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert, Chrome Grille, Chrome Side Windows Trim, Clearcoat Paint, Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo, Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps with Delay-Off, Gray Bodyside Cladding and Gray Wheel Well Trim, Laminated Glass, LED Brakelights, Lip Spoiler, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Tires: P235/50R18 BSW AS, Wheels: 18 Sparkle Silver-Painted Aluminum, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, and Rear Collision, Back-Up Camera, Blind Spot Sensor, Driver Knee Airbag, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Rear Child Safety Locks, Rear Parking Sensors, Side Impact Beams Aux. Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Justin Griffis at 866-454-8877 or justingriffis@kwford.com for more information. Mileage: 2 mi $37,390


