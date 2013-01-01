2013 Ford Edge SEL
Ken Wilson Ford
For Sale in Canton, NC
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX Buyback Guarantee qualified! FORD CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED This Certified Ford includes a 172 point inspection, 24/7 roadside assistance, a warranty of: All Ford CPO Vehicles now come with a comprehensive limited warranty that covers more than 500 components and include: 12-month/12,000-mile Comprehensive Limited Warranty Coverage, 7-year /100,000-mile Powertrain Limited Warranty Coverage, 172 points of inspection by certified mechanics, Vehicle History Report, 24-hour roadside assistance, A full tank of fuel, fresh oil and filter, and new wiper blades at delivery, Service available at any Ford or Lincoln Dealer in the 50 states and Canada. KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Bluetooth. This Ford Edge also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Split Front Bench, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Parking Sensors, Roll Stability Control, Rear-Side Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Exterior Keypad Entry, 12v Power Outlet, Overhead Console, SYNCr Voice Activated, Voice Control. A/C, PW, PL, Cruise, CD, Keyless, Mileage: 72,521 mi $19,992
800-532-4631