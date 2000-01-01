2000 Dodge Durango
Integrity Auto Sales
For Sale in Easley, SC
2000 Dodge Durango SLT Plus w/140k miles! w/5.9(360)magnum V8 and heavy duty automatic w/overdrive! Clean! Well equipped w/3 row seating,dual front & rear heat & a/c! Power leather seats/windows/locks/mirrors,tilt,cruise,running boards,tow package w/3.55 rear end & electric brake controller,alloy wheels,fog lamps,premium audio w/cd,center console and overhead console w/trip computer built in,etc! I have throughly serviced this suv including; full tuneup w/new ireduim sparkplugs,lifetime wires,cap & rotor,radiator flush w/new waterpump and thermostat and new hoses,transmission service,rear end service,new front and rear brakes,new shocks front and rear,all new ball joints & tie rod ends plus sway bar bushings & end links,four wheel alingment,new battery,all new a/c system,new tires,new air filter and wipers,new belt and tensioner assy,fresh oil change & new battery also! Like I said fully serviced! Needs nothing and everything works properly! I have the clean and clear title in hand! Price is $5,000 NO HIDDEN FEES/CHARGES!! Even includes a 45 day temp.tag! Southcarolina residents ONLY have a $250 sales tax also! OUT OF STATE SALES ARE $5,000 OUT THE DOOR! We accept cash,personal checks,most credit/debit cards! Integrity auto sales is located @ 422 west main st easley sc 29642 Our hours are 8am-5pm mon-sat and Sunday after church by appt.only! My name is Steven Iffland and my number is 864-202-5750 NO texts! NO late calls! Please! My email if needed is integrityas@bellsouth.net I RARELY EVER CHECK IT!! So callsing is best! Vist our website!
(864) 202-5750