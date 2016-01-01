2016 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ
Ken Wilson Ford
For Sale in Canton, NC
This 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ includes remote starter, a backup camera, a navigation system, braking assist, hill start assist, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, and side air bag system and is a car that deserves some serious attention. It comes with a 3.6 liter 6 Cylinder engine. We've got it for $27,992. This safe and reliable crossover awd has a crash test rating of 4 out of 5 stars! With a sleek dk. gray exterior and a jet black interior, this vehicle is a top pick. Lose your way? Find it again with this vehicle's navigation system. Your time is important and you'll be able to save it with the convenience of remote starter. Call today to take this one out for a spin! Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Memory Seat Position, Phone, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Memorized Settings Includes Driver Seat, Memorized Settings Includes Exterior Mirrors, Memorized Settings Number Of Drivers: 2, Multi-Function Display, Driver Information System, Multi-Functional Information Center, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Airbags - Front - Dual, Airbags - Front - Side, Airbags - Passenger - Occupant Sensing Deactivation, Audio Auxiliary Input: Jack, Audio Auxiliary Input: USB, Child Safety Locks, Child Seat Anchors LATCH System, Daytime Running Lights LED, Seats Leather-Trimmed Upholstery, 2-stage Unlocking, Ambient Lighting, Driver Seat Heated, Driver Seat Power Adjustments: 8, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Exterior Mirrors Heated, Exterior Mirrors Power, Front Seatbelts: 3-Point, Fuel Economy Display MPG, Headlights Auto On/Off, Headlights Dusk Sensing, Inside Rearview Mirror Auto-Dimming, One-Touch Windows: 4, Passenger Seat Heated, Remote Engine Start, Seatbelts Seatbelt Pretensioners: Front, Seatbelts Seatbelt Warning Sensor: Driver And Passenger, Seatbelts Second Row 3-Point, Suspension Stabilizer Bar(s): Front, Suspension Stabilizer Bar(s): Rear, Armrests - Rear Center, Audio - Antenna: Diversity, Audio - Antenna: Mast, Braking Assist, Braking assist hill start assist, Cargo Area 12V Power Outlet, Cargo Area Light, Cargo Cover, Center Console Front Console With Armrest And Storage, Compass, Courtesy Console Lights, Digital Odometer, Doors Liftgate Window: Fixed, Driver Seat Adjustable Lumbar Support: Power, Driver Seat Power Adjustments: Recline, Exterior Mirrors Manual Folding, External Temperature Display, Fixed Rear Headrests, Floor Mat Material Carpet, Floor Material Carpet, Front 12V Power Outlet(s), Front Headrests Adjustable, Front Suspension Classification: Independent, Front Suspension Type: Macpherson Struts, Fuel Economy Display Range, Headlights Halogen, Mirror Color Chrome, Number Of Front Headrests 2, Number Of Rear Headrests 2, Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4, Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: Recline, Power Brakes, Reading Lights Front, Rear 12V Power Outlet, Rear Bumper Color Body-Color, Rear Bumper Color Chrome Accents, Rear Seats 60-40 Split Bench, Rear Seats Center Armrest: With Cupholders, Rear Seats Rear Heat: Vents, Rear Seats Reclining, Rear Seats Split Folding, Roof Rails, Seats Front Seat Type: Bucket, Seats Perforated Upholstery, Tail And Brake Lights Rear Center Brakelight, Trip Odometer 2, Vanity Mirrors Dual Illuminating, Warnings And Reminders Low Fuel Level, Warnings And Reminders Maintenance Reminder, Windows Front Wipers: Variable Intermittent, Windows Lockout Button, Windows Rear Wiper With Washer, Windows Rear Wiper: Variable Intermittent, Roof Rails Chrome 12v Power Outlet, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Premium Sound, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - A/C, PW, PL, Cruise, Navigation, Keyless, Heated Seats, Mileage: 26,827 mi $27,992
800-532-4631