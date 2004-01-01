2004 Cadillac Escalade EXT
Integrity Auto Sales
For Sale in Easley, SC
2004 Cadillac Escalade EXT 6.0 all wheel drive in like new condition! Very well equipped w/dual heated power leather memory seats,factory bose premium audio w/navagation,power sunroof,power adjustable pedals,reverse radar,tow package,chrome alloy wheels,onstar,sat.radio,running boards,hid headlamps,brand new air ride system w/new struts/shocks/compressor,lightly tinted windows and chrome ventshades,power everything! This pickup rides and drives better than when new! I have throughly inspected and serviced this truck including; new iredium spark plugs,new wires,new belts and tensioner assy,new waterpump and thermostat plus hoses,new power steering pump,complete new air ride system,complete new highend braking system w/stainless steel drilled and slotted rotors and pads,new wheel bearings,four brand new 70k mile tires,four wheel alingment,transmission service,transfer case service,front and rear diff services,new air and fuel filters,new wipers,new headlamps,and battery,Like I said fully serviced! Needs nothing and everything works properly! NO /leaks/rust/problems, I have the clean/clear title in hand! Price is $11,999.00 NO HIDDEN FEES/CHARGES!! Out of state sales are $11,999.00 OUT THE DOOR! Southcarolina residents ONLY have a $500 sales tax also! We accept cash,personal checks,most credit/debit cards! We also accept tradeins and buy cars in any condition! Integrity auto sales is located @ 422 west main street easley sc 29640 We are open mon-sat 8am-5pm and Sunday after church by appt.only! Visit our website for all inventory!
integrityautosalesofeasley.com
My name is Steven Iffland and my number is 864-202-5750 NO texts! NO late calls!! Please! If needed my email is integrityas@bellsouth.net I RARELY EVER CHECK IT!! So calling is best!
Thank you for your time!
Steven Iffland
MILES ARE 170k and going strong!! $11,999
MILES ARE 170k and going strong!! $11,999
(864) 202-5750