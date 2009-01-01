2009 Buick Enclave
Integrity Auto Sales
For Sale in Easley, SC
2009 Buick Enclave CXL w/134k one nonsmoker owner,brown metallic w/tan leather seats,has the 2nd row buckets and folding third row! heated dual front power seats,touch screen navigation w/rear view camera and rear park assist(radar),rear entertainment package,premium chrome alloy wheels,fog lamps,hid headlamps that turn w/the front wheels,dual sunroofs,premium bose audio w/xm/usb/cd/mp3/xm nav and traffic! also has the personal connectivity package w/bluetooth/remote start/universal home remote,also has tri zone climate control and rear audio controls,remote keyless entry(both keys/remotes present) and power rear hatch,plus many more options!! Sold for over 41k when new! clean/clear title in hand! No accidents leaks/rust/issues! Everything works properly! I have throughly serviced this suv including;new iredium sparkplugs,new belt,transmission service,new air filter,fresh oil change and new front and rear brakes(pads and rotors),new steering rack and pinion w/new tie rod ends,new engine mounts,new front and rear wipers,radiator flush w/new coolant,4 wheel alignment,four brand new Hankook 75k mile tires! Like I said fully serviced! Needs nothing! Our Price is $12,900!!! NO hidden fees/charges!! Even includes a 45 day temp.tag! Out of state sales are $12.9k OUT THE DOOR! Southcarolina residents ONLY have a $300 sales tax also! Integrity auto sales is located @ 422 west main street easley sc 29640 We are open mon-sat 8am-5pm and Sunday after church by appt.only! We accept cash,personal checks,most credit&debit cards! We also offer help w/financing through any bank/credit union or finance company you chose (see dealer for details)! We also accept trade ins and buy cars in any condition! My name is Steven Iffland and my # is 864-202-5750 NO texts! NO late calls! Please!! Visit our website for a complete list of inventory!
Or my email integrityas@bellsouth.net I RARELY EVER CHECK IT! So calling is best! Thank you for your time! $12,999
(864) 202-5750