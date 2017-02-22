2015 Forest River- Prime Time Crusader
For Sale in Greenville, SC - 2/22/17
Length 34', 3 slide w/toppers, used twice, excellent condition, non-smoker, no pets, w/d combo-Splendide, theater seats and queen sofa hide-a-bed, free standing table w/4 chairs, 40"LED TV, DVD with surround sound, lg. shower w/ glass doors, *special bought Sealy 14" thick queen mattress*, 8 cubic ref., thermal package plus, R-52, Ground Control 4 point auto leveling system, lots of outside storage, 16" alum. wheels, 2 quiet cool AC's 15,000BTU, universal docking, A beautiful RV. Selling because of health conditions., Color: Beige, Owners: 1 $42,900