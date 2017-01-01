2017 Heartland Pioneer RL 250
For Sale in Asheville, NC
Mega slide, front bedroom with own entrance, power awning, power stabilizing jacks, power tongue jack,
lots of extras owning over slide, vent covers, camper cover and hitch included trailer used only twice would consider trade for toy hauler. Sold new with extras. $19,000 OBO.
lots of extras owning over slide, vent covers, camper cover and hitch included trailer used only twice would consider trade for toy hauler. Sold new with extras. $19,000 OBO.