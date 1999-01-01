Marketplace Vehicles

Ad Details

Ad #4558521
VEHICLES rvs motor-homes
1999 Fleetwood Bounder

For Sale in Morganton, NC
39' diesel pusher on a Freightliner chassis with a 275 hp Cummings engine with less than 75K miles. This motorhome has a queen bed in the back, a large shower and bathroom, and plenty of storage. The dining room and living room area has a large slide-out. This motorhome is equipped with a hydraulic leveling system, front and rear AC units, a diesel generator, satellite dish, CB radio, rear camera, and a washer/dryer unit. It has been garage kept. Owner is buying a new house and has to many toys. $34,999
