2007 Gulfstream BT Cruiser 5272

For Sale in Easley, SC
This 28FT unit has 20,900 miles. Powered by a Ford gasoline engine, sits on a Ford E-450 chassis. Options include: Leather captains chairs, two slides with awnings, sleeper sofa, swivel travel chair, flatscreen television with entertainment center in main living area, full kitchen, granite counter tops with full size refrigerator, private bathroom with toilet, sink and shower, flatscreen TV and queen sized bed in rear master suite, lots of wood cabinetry for storage, heated holding tanks and more! $29,900
