2017 Lance 650 Truck Camper
Carolina Coach And Camper
For Sale in Claremont, NC
14-Ft. 6-In, sleeps 3, 1919lbs dry weight, entry door pull shade, electric jacks with wireless remote, LED side patio lights, 12k BTU forced air furnace, outdoor propane quick-connect, awning at rear door, dinette with reversible cushions, enclosed/insulated/heated tanks, microwave oven, Stk.#R5402, List $26787, $207/ Month 10% Dn. 144 Mos. 4.99% APR OAC., Fits short bed truck! $23,872
828-459-9790