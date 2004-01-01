2004 Suzuki Intruder 1500
For Sale in Lagrange, GA
2004 Suzuki Intruder 1500 LC
Only has 10,000 miles
My 70 year old grandfather owned as a cruiser, never been abused or hot rodded. Has brand new tires, windshield, and the carb has been re-jetted for vance hines pipes. The bike sounds mean and looks strong. $3,850
