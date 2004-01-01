Marketplace Vehicles

Ad Details

Ad #4586660
VEHICLES motorcycles suzuki
View Similar Ads

2004 Suzuki Intruder 1500

For Sale in Lagrange, GA
2004 Suzuki Intruder 1500 LC
Only has 10,000 miles
My 70 year old grandfather owned as a cruiser, never been abused or hot rodded. Has brand new tires, windshield, and the carb has been re-jetted for vance hines pipes. The bike sounds mean and looks strong. $3,850
Contact Info
Add To My Favorite
 Add To Comparison Email To Friend
Print Ad
Download PDF
Report Ad
View Similar Ads

Recently viewed ads

Loading... 
* IWANNA is not responsible for the ad details shown for any ad. Always confirm details with the seller.

Quick Links