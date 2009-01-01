Marketplace Vehicles

2009 Honda Rebel 250

For Sale in Simpsonville, SC
This is a black 2009 Honda Rebel 250 with 11,300 miles (changing daily). It has been modified for absolute comfort when commuting. It averages 60mpg and has the following accessories:
Slipstreamer Enterprise windshield (removeable)
Protac driver backrest (removeable)
Cobra Light bar with 5W MarineBeam LED bulbs
Headlight modulator
Mutazu hard side bags
Mutazu hard trunk with rack and LED spoiler with Flashing brake light
Handlebar mounted clock
HippoHands brand control covers for winter travel (removeable) original components also available to pass on. I also have a Wolo Bad Boy 519 horn and relay that I never installed.The bike has a brand new rear tire and a nearly new front tire (both Pirelli's). It has been serviced annually at the local Honda dealer. The trunks/bags are not the highest quality, but very functional for my needs. There are some scuffs on the side bags and the windshield. The trunk can hold a full face helmet or easily carry my computer bag.
It's been a fantastic bike for me. I'm finding myself out on the interstate more often and prefer to upgrade to something with a bit more power. I have the clean title in hand, and it is ready to ride immediately. This will be a great bike for someone! $1,700
