2013 Harley Davidson FLHR Road King
For Sale in Salem, SC
Riding season is starting. Here is a beautiful bike to enjoy the season. 110th anniversary model #1079 of 1750 made. Exclusive anniversary vintage bronze/vintage black color. 13,000 miles. Garage kept in perfect condition with numerous added options including windshield t-bag, passenger foot boards, Ultra seat (original color-coordinated seat available), saddlebag lid covers, saddlebag guards and guard bags, luggage rack, rider backrest with adjustable system, passenger backrest, heated hand grips, Kurakyn light system, center stand, highway bar chaps, hand deflector shields, HD cover. $13,500