Heavy Equipment
For Sale in Morganton, NC
I have an L9000 ford, truck overall is in good shape would make a great logging truck, is equipped with gooseneck, 5th wheel and pintel hook. Has a 3406 cat 350 horsepower engine. Also have a 455e John Deere track loader with 4 in 1 bucket, cranks and operates fine. Also 450c dozer in excellent running and operating order. And a 10 ton Hudson trailer with custom built removable log standards, also have a 26ft gooseneck trailer. I have an lx985 skidsteer in great operating order. L9000~$8000
10 ton trailer~$5000
26ft gooseneck~4000 or trade for a 6 or 7 ton tag along trailer 16-18ft preferred
John deer 455e~$15,000
John deer 450c~10,000
Lx985~10,000
Call or text 828four43two537 $1 individual prices
