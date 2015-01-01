2015 Volkswagen Passat

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

This VOLKSWAGEN PASSAT SE PZEV 6A W/ SUNROOF & NAV is ready and waiting for you to take it home today. Want that 'new car' smell? This vehicle still has it, because it has never been smoked in. Our customer's safety is important to us. We guarantee that this vehicle has never suffered damage from a wreck. The sporty handling will make driving fun and help you gracefully handle even the toughest of curves and turns. All the best power, convenience and safety options are available on this fully equipped VOLKSWAGEN PASSAT SE PZEV 6A W/ SUNROOF & NAV. Compare and see for yourself. The drive train and other major mechanical systems are all confirmed to be in good shape and ready to hit the road. Appearance can mean a lot. This exterior is free of rust, dents, and dings but does have some minor blemishes barely noticeable to the naked eye. While not totally new looking, the interior is quite nice and clean with no stains or tears in it and is very presentable. At Daniel Boone Agency Inc., we secure your confidence by running a AutoCheck report on every vehicle. For added security, an extended warranty is available. Ask a sales associate for details. Priced below BLUE BOOK, this is a great deal. We are only minutes away from Penrose, stop by and visit us today. ¿Quieres el 'olor a auto Nuevo'? Esta el vehículo todavía lo tiene, porque nunca se ha fumado en el. La seguridad de nuestros clientes es importante para nosotros. Le garantizamos que este vehículo no ha sufrido daños causados por un accidente. El manejo deportivo hará que la conducción sea divertida y le ayudará a manejar con gracia, incluso la más dura de las curvas y giros. Todas las mejores opciones automaticas, de conveniencia y de seguridad están disponibles en este Honda Accord totalmente equipado. Compare y vea por usted mismo. El tren motriz y otros sistemas mecánicos principales están confirmados que estan en buena forma y listo para salir a la carretera. La apariencia puede significar mucho. Este exterior está libre de óxido, abolladuras y golpes, pero tiene algunos defectos de menor importancia apenas perceptibles a simple vista. Si bien no se ve totalmente nuevo, el interior es bastante agradable y limpio, sin manchas o rasgones y es muy presentable. En Daniel Boone Agency Inc., aseguramos su confianza mediante la ejecución de un informe de AutoCheck en cada vehículo. Con un precio por debajo de BLUE BOOK, este es un buen negocio. Estamos a sólo minutos de distancia del Penrose, paramos y visítenos hoy. A/C, PW, PL, Power Seats, Cruise, CD, Leather, Moonroof, Keyless, Mileage: 47,095 mi $14,450

