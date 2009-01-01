2009 Toyota Tacoma

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

You will instantly feel at home once you step into this TOYOTA TACOMA SR5 TRD OFF-ROAD. Nobody wants a vehicle that has been through the ringer. That is why at Daniel Boone Agency Inc. we verified this vehicle is a one-owner vehicle through an extensive title record confirmation. Worried about getting stuck with a wrecked vehicle? Not this TOYOTA TACOMA SR5 TRD OFF-ROAD and we can guarantee it! Like the outdoors? This vehicle is off-road ready to help you on your next outdoors adventure. All the major mechanical systems under the hood have been inspected and are confirmed to be mechanically sound. All in all the exterior is in great shape with no rust, dings or dents other than the usual minuscule scuff or two that require close scrutiny to even notice. Apart from a few touch up spots the interior of this one is in adequate condition. Ask about getting a free AutoCheck report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. If you're interested in our extended warranty options please don't hesitate to call or stop in to speak with a sales associate. Priced to sell and way below BLUE BOOK, this one is going to move fast. Daniel Boone Agency Inc. is conveniently located near Easley. Nadie quiere un vehculo que ha sido exprimido. Por eso en Daniel Boone Agency Inc. verificamos que este el vehculo es un vehculo de un propietario a travs de una extensa confirmacin de registro de ttulo. Preocupado por quedarse con un el vehculo que a sido destrozado? No este Honda Accord y podemos garantizarlo! Te gusta el aire libre? Este el vehculo es un todoterreno listo para ayudarle en su prxima aventura al aire libre. Todos los principales sistemas mecnicos bajo el cap se han inspeccionado y se confirm que esta en buenas condiciones mecnicas. Despues de todo, el exterior est en gran forma, sin xido, golpes o abolladuras que no sea el desgaste habitual minsculo o dos que requieren una estrecha vigilancia para poder notar. Aparte de unos pocos retoques el interior de ste se encuentra en condiciones adecuadas. Pregunte acerca de la obtencin de un informe AutoCheck gratis en este o en cualquier otro vehculo que tenemos a la venta. A buen precio y muy por debajo de BLUE BOOK, ste se va a mover rpido. Daniel Boone Agency Inc. est convenientemente ubicado cerca de Easley. A/C, PW, PL, Cruise, CD, Keyless, Mileage: 180,956 mi $14,950

