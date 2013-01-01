2013 Toyota RAV4
Daniel Boone Agency
For Sale in Candler, NC
This TOYOTA RAV4 LE AWD is ready to roll today and is the perfect vehicle for you. Take the road least traveled with this formidable off-road suspension. We have checked and double checked all of the major mechanical systems and know they are in great shape and waiting for you to drive it. Appearance can mean a lot. This exterior is free of rust, dents, and dings but does have some minor blemishes barely noticeable to the naked eye. The interior is really quite clean and has no unsightly stains or rips anywhere to be found. At Daniel Boone Agency Inc., we secure your confidence by running a AutoCheck report on every vehicle. For added security, an extended warranty is available. Ask a sales associate for details. You better hurry and grab this deal quick because, with a price well below BLUE BOOK, this one is not going to last long. Daniel Boone Agency Inc. is conveniently located near Edneyville. Tome el camino menos viajado con la formidable suspensin todo terreno de este el vehculo. Hemos verificado y comprobado con minuciosidad todos los principales sistemas mecnicos y sabemos que estn en gran forma y esperando a que lo conduzca. La apariencia puede significar mucho. Este exterior est libre de xido, abolladuras y golpes, pero tiene algunos defectos de menor importancia apenas perceptibles a simple vista. El interior esta realmente muy limpio y no tiene manchas antiestticas o rasgaduras en cualquier lugar que se puedan encuentrar. En Daniel Boone Agency Inc., aseguramos su confianza mediante la ejecucin de un informe de AutoCheck en cada vehculo. Date prisa y agarra este oferta rpido porque, con un precio muy por debajo de BLUE BOOK, ste no va a durar mucho tiempo. Daniel Boone Agency Inc. est convenientemente ubicado cerca de Edneyville. A/C, PW, PL, Power Seats, Cruise, CD, AWD, Keyless, Mileage: 72,102 mi $13,950
828-665-0899