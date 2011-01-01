2011 Toyota Prius

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

You will instantly feel at home once you step into this TOYOTA PRIUS PRIUS V. The title records confirm that this vehicle has had only one previous owner. Miles play a big role in purchasing a vehicle, and this PRIUS PRIUS V's mileage reads low at 59,147. Safety is at the top of every vehicle buyer's list, and we here at Daniel Boone Agency Inc. will verify that this vehicle has never been in a wreck of any kind. You put in enough hours throughout the week, so why not have a vehicle that does the same? Let the fuel efficiency of this TOYOTA PRIUS PRIUS V's 1.8L L4 DOHC 16V HYBRID engine work hard to keep money in your wallet. Our inspection of this vehicle confirms that all major mechanical features are in great shape and ready to go. Appearance can mean a lot. This exterior is free of rust, dents, and dings but does have some minor blemishes barely noticeable to the naked eye. You will not find any tears, rips, or stains on the interior, and it is unusually clean for a used vehicle. You better hurry and grab this deal quick because, with a price well below BLUE BOOK, this one is not going to last long. Where your satisfaction is our #1 priority! Los registros de ttulo confirman que este vehicle slo ha tenido un dueo anterior. Las millas juegan un papel muy importante en la compra de un vehculo y el millaje de este Accord lee bajo en 59,147 millas. La seguridad esta en la parte superior de la lista de todos los compradores de vehculos, y nosotros aqu en Daniel Boone Agency Inc. verificaremos que este el vehculo nunca ha estado en un accidente de cualquier tipo. Usted mete suficientes horas durante toda la semana, as que Por qu no tener un el vehculo que hace lo mismo? Deje que la eficiencia de combustible de su motor 1.8L L4 DOHC 16V HYBRID de este Honda Accord, trabaje duro para mantener el dinero en su billetera. Nuestra inspeccin de este el vehculo confirma que todas las grandes caractersticas mecnicas estn en gran forma y listo para funcionar. La apariencia puede significar mucho. Este exterior est libre de xido, abolladuras y golpes, pero tiene algunos defectos de menor importancia apenas perceptibles a simple vista. Usted no encontrar ningn desgarro, roturas o manchas en el interior, y esta inusualmente limpio para un vehculo usado. Date prisa y agarra este oferta rpido porque, con un precio muy por debajo de BLUE BOOK, ste no va a durar mucho tiempo. A/C, PW, PL, Power Seats, Cruise, CD, Navigation, Keyless, Mileage: 59,147 mi $13,950

