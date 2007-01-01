2007 Toyota Highlander

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

You will instantly feel at home once you step into this TOYOTA HIGHLANDER V6 4WD. Buyer confidence is more important than ever these days which is why we at Daniel Boone Agency Inc. have the title records to prove this vehicle is a one-owner vehicle. Plus, even better! There aren't any smoke odors because the previous owner was a non-smoker. Worried about getting stuck with a wrecked vehicle? Not this TOYOTA HIGHLANDER V6 4WD and we can guarantee it! If you require superior ground clearance and an off-road style suspension, then this baby is for you. We at Daniel Boone Agency Inc. understand that buying a vehicle isn't just about transportation but comfort as well. With confidence we can assure the comfort gained from this vehicle's unadulterated interior will be unmatched. All of the major parts have been thoroughly inspected and are just waiting to be driven. All in all the exterior is in great shape with no rust, dings or dents other than the usual minuscule scuff or two that require close scrutiny to even notice. If you're still not 100% sure, we have no issue providing you with a AutoCheck report. An optional extended warranty is available for added peace of mind. Priced to sell and way below BLUE BOOK, this one is going to move fast. Come swing by today and check out this great deal, we are only minutes from Zirconia! La confianza del comprador es más importante que nunca en estos días es por ello que en Daniel Boone Agency Inc. tenemos los registros de título para probar que este el vehículo es un vehículo de un solo propietario. Además, ¡aún mejor! No hay olores de humo, porque el dueño anterior no era un fumador. ¿Preocupado por quedarse con un el vehículo que a sido destrozado? No este Honda Accord y ¡podemos garantizarlo! Si usted requiere superior distancia al suelo y una suspensión de estilo todo terreno, entonces este bebé es para usted. Nosotros en Daniel Boone Agency Inc. Entendemos que la compra de un el vehículo no se trata sólo de transporte, pero la comodidad también. Con la confianza de que podemos asegurar la comodidad obtenida del interior inadulterado de esta el vehículo será inigualable. Todas las partes principales an sido inspeccionadas minuciosamente y solo esperan ser conducidas. Despues de todo, el exterior está en gran forma, sin óxido, golpes o abolladuras que no sea el desgaste habitual minúsculo o dos que requieren una estrecha vigilancia para poder notar. Sabemos Que Este el vehículo es una increíble oferta, Pero si todavia No Estás 100% Seguro, no TENEMOS NINGUN Problema en proporcionale un Informe de AutoCheck. A buen precio y muy por debajo de BLUE BOOK, éste se va a mover rápido. Ven oscilación por hoy y echa un vistazo a esta gran oferta, ¡estamos a sólo minutos de Zirconia! A/C, PW, PL, Power Seats, Cruise, CD, Keyless, Mileage: 189,796 mi $8,993

