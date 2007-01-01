2007 Toyota Corolla
For Sale in Hickory, NC
2007
Toyota Corolla Sport
This vehicle is in good condition, up to date on all inspections, oil changes, general care.
~32 mpg city, 41 highway
Some cosmetic care needed
(broken clip in front left bumper, few general scratches.)
Reasonable offer will be considered, Color: Blue, Drive Type: Other, Fuel Type: Gasoline, Transmission: Automatic, Owners: 2, Doors: 4, Seats: 5 Airbag, Fog Lights, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows $5,800
