2016 Toyota Camry
For Sale in Flat Rock, NC
Exterior color- blizzard Pearl white and Interior color- black with blue trim. Seats are sport fabric softex-trimmed black/blue in color. Auto start engine, power windows, power door locks, power drivers-seat, built-in Android phone charging pad, sunroof, navigation, Bluetooth, backup camera, voice assist, XM FM AM radio, single disc CD player, USB aux ports... And guess what, you can also download the Toyota entune app on your smartphone for more features on Camry such as iHeart radio, Pandora, gas stations near you, Yelp, etc... This 2016 special edition Camry is an excellent car and has been great since I purchased brand new from dealership in November 2015... I have had serviced every 5,000 miles as well... Just ready to go back to my comfort zone= SUV! If you'd like to see more pix or have any questions please don't hesitate to contact me... Thank you for your time, consideration, and interest! $19,500 Toy Camry Special edition SE