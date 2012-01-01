2012 Toyota Camry
2012 Toyota Camry SE w/83,xox actual miles! sales persons car w/all highway miles! clean/nonsmoker! Has the power leather seats/power sunroof/windows/locks/mirrors/etc,sporty looking w/fog lamps/rear spoiler/hid headlamps/20inch chrome alloy wheels/se body kit/tinted windows,etc! Has premium audio w/back up camera/usb and aux input jacks/bluetooth/sat radio/etc! way to much to list here! Has the four cylinder and six speed automatic w/overdrive smooth power and excellent mpg! 30++!! I just completed the 100k service way early! w/radiator flush,transmission service,new iredium spark plugs,new belt,new synthetic oil,tire rotation,new front and rear perfomance brake kit w/drilled and slotted rotors! four wheel alignment,and new air and cabin filters(ready for allergy season this spring)! Like I said Fully serviced! Needs nothing! I have the clean and clear title in hand! Price is $11,999 NO HIDDEN FEES/CHARGES!! Even includes a 45 day temp.tag! Southcarolina residents ONLY have a $300 sales tax also! OUT OF STATE SALES ARE $11,999 OUT THE DOOR! We accept cash,personal checks,most credit/debit cards! and you can take advantage of financing through several local lenders/finance companies w/this car(see dealer for details)! Or we can go through the bank/credit union or finance company you chose!! We also accept trade ins!!(in any condition)! Integrity auto sales is located @ 422 west main st easley sc 29642 Our hours are 8am-6pm mon-sat and Sunday after church by appt.only! My name is Steven Iffland and my number is 864-202-5750 NO texts! NO late calls! Please! My email if needed is integrityas@bellsouth.net I RARELY EVER CHECK IT!! So calling is best! Vist our website!
