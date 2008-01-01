2008 Toyota Camry

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

This TOYOTA CAMRY SE is reliable and stylish. It will ease your mind knowing you are making a great investment. This TOYOTA CAMRY SE has been smoke free since when it was new. You can count on the 2.4L L4 DOHC 16V engine to get great gas mileage and go the distance between fill ups. The road has been great to this one and everything is in proper working order. Appearance can mean a lot. This exterior is free of rust, dents, and dings but does have some minor blemishes barely noticeable to the naked eye. Given that this is a used vehicle, the interior is really in very good shape with no rips, tears or stains to be had anywhere in it. At Daniel Boone Agency Inc., we secure your confidence by running a AutoCheck report on every vehicle. STANDARD WARRANTY coverage applies to this vehicle, and we would be more than happy to go over all that is covered in this package. With amazing deals at Daniel Boone Agency Inc., you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Cedar Mountain. Este Honda Accord ha estado libre de humo desde cuando era nuevo. Usted puede contar con el motor 2.4L L4 DOHC 16V para obtener gran rendimiento de gasolina e ir la distancia entre llenadas. El camino ha sido muy bueno para éste y todo está en buenas condiciones de funcionamiento. La apariencia puede significar mucho. Este exterior está libre de óxido, abolladuras y golpes, pero tiene algunos defectos de menor importancia apenas perceptibles a simple vista. Teniendo en cuenta que este es un el vehículo usado, el interior esta realmente en muy buena forma, sin rasgaduras, roturas o manchas que hubiese tenido en cualquier lugar. En Daniel Boone Agency Inc., aseguramos su confianza mediante la ejecución de un informe de AutoCheck en cada vehículo. Cobertura de la garantía estándar se aplica a este vehicle, y que estariamos más que feliz de ir sobre todo lo que se cubre en este paquete. Con ofertas increíbles en Daniel Boone Agency Inc., usted estará seguro para ahuyentar sonriendo. Estamos convenientemente ubicados cerca de Cedar Mountain. A/C, PW, PL, Power Seats, Cruise, CD, Sunroof, Keyless, Mileage: 165,306 mi $7,900

