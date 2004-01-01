2004 Toyota Camry
Daniel Boone Agency
For Sale in Candler, NC
This TOYOTA CAMRY SE is reliable and stylish. It will ease your mind knowing you are making a great investment. You can breathe easy knowing that the 'new car' smell is genuine because thankfully the former owner was not a smoker. We know safety is key for purchasing a vehicle. We also know that this vehicle has never been in any kind of wreck. Enjoy life a little more freely with the responsibility of this fuel efficient TOYOTA CAMRY SE. Aside from the usual wear and tear, the exterior is first-rate. The interior is really quite clean and has no unsightly stains or rips anywhere to be found. We also provide a free AutoCheck report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. Want a great deal? This vehicle has been set under the BLUE BOOK value and won't last long. Where your satisfaction is our #1 priority! Usted puede respirar tranquilo sabiendo que el olor a nuevo coche es genuino porque afortunadamente el dueo anterior no era un fumador. Sabemos que la seguridad es clave para la compra de un vehculo. Tambin sabemos que este vehculo nunca ha estado en cualquier tipo de accidente. Disfruta de la vida un poco ms libremente con la responsabilidad de este eficiente en combustible Honda Accord. Aparte de el desgaste usual, el exterior esta de primer plano. El interior esta realmente muy limpio y no tiene manchas antiestticas o rasgaduras en cualquier lugar que se puedan encuentrar. Tambin proporcionamos un informe AutoCheck gratis en este y todos los coches que vendemos asegurando su completa satisfaccin en la compra de un coche de nosotros. Quiere una gran oferta? Esta el vehculo se ha fijado por debajo del valor de libro azul y no durar mucho tiempo. A/C, PW, PL, Power Seats, Cruise, CD, Keyless, Mileage: 232,008 mi $3,950
828-665-0899