2005 Subaru Outback

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

This SUBARU OUTBACK 2.5I LIMITED with 57K MILES is reliable and stylish. It will ease your mind knowing you are making a great investment. You will find yourself at ease knowing that this previous, and only owner took meticulous care of this beauty. If you are looking for a great low mileage OUTBACK 2.5I LIMITED with 57K MILES, you can't go wrong with this one. This SUBARU OUTBACK 2.5I LIMITED with 57K MILES has been smoke free since when it was new. Worried about getting stuck with a wrecked vehicle? Not this SUBARU OUTBACK 2.5I LIMITED with 57K MILES and we can guarantee it! You will be able to handle any weather condition, both on and off-road with the tough built suspension that this baby is built with. This SUBARU OUTBACK 2.5I LIMITED with 57K MILES comes fully equipped at a great price. Come by and test drive it today. All of the major parts have been thoroughly inspected and are just waiting to be driven. The exterior has some minor scuffs and blemishes but is free of rust, dings, or dents. Apart from a few touch up spots the interior of this one is in adequate condition. Ask about getting a free AutoCheck report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. Like with most of our inventory, a STANDARD WARRANTY applies to this vehicle. We want you to be completely satisfied with your purchase, so we offer an optional extended warranty at a very affordable price. Just ask for the details. The price we have set is way below BLUE BOOK, so it definitely won't last long. We are only minutes away from Penrose, stop by and visit us today. A/C, PW, PL, Power Seats, Cruise, CD, Leather, Sunroof, AWD, Keyless, Mileage: 57,741 mi $8,470


