2011 Subaru Legacy

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

This SUBARU LEGACY 2.5I LIMITED is an excellent value for the money and is priced to move! If you like to take your vehicles out for a rough off-road trek then this SUBARU LEGACY 2.5I LIMITED is perfect for you as it is ready off the lot to do some serious adventuring. The best thing about this SUBARU LEGACY 2.5I LIMITED is that its features have features. All essential mechanical systems are in solid working order leaving you with years between any required maintenance. The exterior has some minor scuffs and blemishes but is free of rust, dings, or dents. The interior shows only the slightest amount of wear and is in excellent overall condition. Ask about getting a free AutoCheck report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. Still not sure? Ask about our extended warranty. BLUE BOOK sets the standard for vehicle pricing and we have pushed this vehicle's price way below its recommended BLUE BOOK value. Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Mountain Home! Si te gusta llevar tus vehículos por una áspera caminata fuera de la carretera, entonces este Honda Accord es perfecto para usted, ya que está preparado saliendo del lote para tener algunas grandes aventuras. Lo mejor de este Honda Accord es que sus características tienen características. Todos los sistemas mecánicos esenciales están en estado de funcionamiento sólido dejándolo con años entre cualquier mantenimiento requerido. El exterior cuenta con algunas marcas y rasguños de menor importancia, pero esta libre de óxido, golpes o abolladuras. El interior muestra sólo la más mínima cantidad de desgaste y está en excelente estado general. Pregunte acerca de la obtención de un informe AutoCheck gratis en este o en cualquier otro vehículo que tenemos a la venta. LIBRO AZUL establece el estándar para la fijación de precios de vehículos y hemos empujado el precio de este el vehículo inferior a su valor que libro azul recomienda. Los compradores en efectivo Bienvenido, ¡Entrar y hacer un trato! ¡Estamos ubicados a pocos minutos de Mountain Home! A/C, PW, PL, Power Seats, Cruise, CD, Leather, AWD, Keyless, Mileage: 154,808 mi $8,377

