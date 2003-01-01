2003 Subaru Forester
Daniel Boone Agency
For Sale in Candler, NC
For Sale in Candler, NC
This SUBARU FORESTER is one that you really need to take out for a test drive to appreciate. The odometer can speak volumes on a vehicle's reliance and this FORESTER's low mileage will assure you of its solid dependence. If you require superior ground clearance and an off-road style suspension, then this baby is for you. All essential mechanical systems are in solid working order leaving you with years between any required maintenance. While not totally new looking, the interior is quite nice and clean with no stains or tears in it and is very presentable. If you're still not 100% sure, we have no issue providing you with a AutoCheck report. For added security, an extended warranty is available. Ask a sales associate for details. The price we have set is way below BLUE BOOK, so it definitely won't last long. We are only minutes away from Swannanoa, stop by and visit us today. El odómetro puede decir mucho sobre la dependencia de un vehículo y el bajo kilometraje de este Accord le asegura su dependencia sólida. Si usted requiere superior distancia al suelo y una suspensión de estilo todo terreno, entonces este bebé es para usted. Todos los sistemas mecánicos esenciales están en estado de funcionamiento sólido dejándolo con años entre cualquier mantenimiento requerido. Si bien no se ve totalmente nuevo, el interior es bastante agradable y limpio, sin manchas o rasgones y es muy presentable. Sabemos Que Este el vehículo es una increíble oferta, Pero si todavia No Estás 100% Seguro, no TENEMOS NINGUN Problema en proporcionale un Informe de AutoCheck. El precio que hemos fijado es muy por debajo de (libro de valores) BLUE BOOK, por lo que definitivamente no va a durar mucho. Estamos a sólo minutos de distancia del Swannanoa, paramos y visítenos hoy. A/C, PW, PL, Cruise, CD, AWD, Keyless, Mileage: 103,322 mi $3,950
828-665-0899