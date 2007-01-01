2007 Subaru Forester
Daniel Boone Agency
For Sale in Candler, NC
This SUBARU FORESTER is ready and waiting for you to take it home today. If you are looking for a great low mileage FORESTER , you can't go wrong with this one. The 2.5L H4 SOHC 16V engine gives good performance and saves on gas too. Like the outdoors? This vehicle is off-road ready to help you on your next outdoors adventure. All in all the exterior is in great shape with no rust, dings or dents other than the usual minuscule scuff or two that require close scrutiny to even notice. While not totally new looking, the interior is quite nice and clean with no stains or tears in it and is very presentable. At Daniel Boone Agency Inc., we secure your confidence by running a AutoCheck report on every vehicle. If you're interested in our extended warranty options please don't hesitate to call or stop in to speak with a sales associate. Come swing by today and check out this great deal, we are only minutes from Horse Shoe! Si usted está buscando un gran Accord, millaje bajo, usted no puede ir mal con este. El motor 2.5L H4 SOHC 16V da un buen rendimiento y un ahorro en el gas también. ¿Te gusta el aire libre? Este el vehículo es un todoterreno listo para ayudarle en su próxima aventura al aire libre. Despues de todo, el exterior está en gran forma, sin óxido, golpes o abolladuras que no sea el desgaste habitual minúsculo o dos que requieren una estrecha vigilancia para poder notar. Si bien no se ve totalmente nuevo, el interior es bastante agradable y limpio, sin manchas o rasgones y es muy presentable. En Daniel Boone Agency Inc., aseguramos su confianza mediante la ejecución de un informe de AutoCheck en cada vehículo. Ven oscilación por hoy y echa un vistazo a esta gran oferta, ¡estamos a sólo minutos de Horse Shoe! A/C, PW, PL, Cruise, CD, AWD, Keyless, Mileage: 99,154 mi $6,950
828-665-0899